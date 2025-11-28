Russia–Ukraine war: key developments over the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The last 24 hours of the Russia–Ukraine war have been marked by intensified cross-border strikes, heavy fighting along critical front-line axes, and sharpened diplomatic tensions over emerging ceasefire proposals, News.az reports.

As both armies brace for winter conditions, the conflict is entering yet another volatile phase defined by attritional battles, drone warfare, and growing international pressure for negotiations.

On the ground, the fiercest clashes continue in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces are attempting to tighten their advance around Pokrovsk – a strategically important logistical hub for Ukraine’s eastern defense. Russian units have been conducting repeated infantry assaults, backed by artillery and reconnaissance drones, attempting to create the conditions for a slow encirclement. Ukrainian defenders report that they have been repelling numerous attacks but acknowledge that Russian pressure remains intense, with Moscow seeking to exploit numerical advantages and persistent frontline rotations.

In the south, fighting remains heavy along the Zaporizhzhia axis and in settlements close to the frontline corridors linking Melitopol, Tokmak, and Orikhiv. Russia continues to probe Ukrainian defenses, trying to stretch Kyiv’s forces across multiple fronts. Ukrainian commanders say they have inflicted significant casualties on Russian troops in recent days, while also attempting to stabilize positions before harsher winter weather complicates mobility and logistics. Despite this, Russia retains the initiative in several directions, using its airpower and artillery stockpiles to maintain constant pressure.

Ukraine, for its part, has expanded its long-range strike campaign deeper into Russian territory. Overnight drone attacks targeted multiple Russian regions, with explosions reported near military facilities and infrastructure nodes. These strikes form part of Kyiv’s strategy to disrupt Russian supply routes, ammunition depots, and airbases that support ongoing offensive operations. Russian regional authorities claim to have intercepted many of the incoming drones but admit that some facilities sustained damage.

These reciprocal long-range attacks have become a defining feature of the war’s latest phase, raising concerns about growing risks to civilians on both sides of the border. Ukrainian cities, particularly Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipro, continue to face regular missile and drone barrages targeting energy facilities and critical infrastructure. The approach of winter heightens fears that Russia will once again intensify strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, aiming to degrade heating and electricity supplies during the coldest period of the year.

On the diplomatic front, tensions over a U.S.-drafted 28-point peace proposal are rising. Russia has signaled that the document could serve as a basis for further negotiations – but only if Ukraine agrees to recognize Russian control over occupied territories. The Kremlin insists that any political settlement must acknowledge what it calls “new realities,” referring to the regions it claims to have annexed since 2014 and 2022.

Kyiv strongly rejects these conditions. Ukrainian officials have reiterated that they will not accept territorial concessions, arguing that any peace agreement must respect internationally recognized borders and provide long-term security guarantees. The Ukrainian leadership maintains that freezing the conflict on Russia’s terms would only delay further aggression and embolden Moscow to prepare for future offensives.

European governments remain divided over the diplomatic path forward. Hungary has announced plans for high-level discussions with Moscow about energy cooperation and potential peace initiatives, reflecting Budapest’s long-standing call for negotiations rather than expanded military aid. Other European states warn that such unilateral outreach risks undermining EU unity and signaling weakness, particularly at a moment when Russia is escalating military operations on the ground.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Millions of Ukrainians face uncertainty as energy infrastructure endures repeated strikes, and frontline communities struggle with shortages of power, heat, and essential services. Social fatigue is deepening after nearly four years of war, as displacement, economic pressure, and constant air-raid alerts take a mounting toll on civilians.

Overall, the past 24 hours have underscored a stark reality: despite increasing diplomatic discussions, the gap between Russian and Ukrainian positions remains vast. Both sides are escalating military operations, and neither is prepared to compromise on the core territorial issues at the heart of the conflict. As winter approaches, the war is poised to enter a grueling stage where battlefield conditions – rather than political negotiations – will continue to shape the trajectory of events.

News.Az