US, S. Korea, Japan hold talks on quantum industrial security

Government and industry experts from South Korea, the United States, and Japan convened in Seoul and Tokyo this week to address quantum industrial security, the U.S. State Department announced Friday.

They held a trilateral workshop on the topic in Seoul on Wednesday and Thursday, and in Tokyo on Friday to share best practices and discuss how to protect their "quantum ecosystems" from physical, cyber and intellectual property threats, the department said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

"These workshops highlighted the growing importance of trilateral cooperation in safeguarding innovation and strengthening the quantum ecosystem, which has the promise of increasing human flourishing and the economic prosperity of Americans and our partners," it said in a media note.

Washington has been stepping up cooperation with its Asian allies amid an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry over maritime security, trade and technological leadership to name a few.

