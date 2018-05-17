US sanctions against Iran will not be successful - Erdogan

New US sanctions against Iran will not have any effect, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported May 17.

Erdogan notes that the US has previously imposed sanctions against Iran, but it also did not provide any effect.

""Despite the US sanctions, such companies as Peugeot and Mercedes operate in Iran," Erdogan said.

"The US refusal to stick to the nuclear deal shows that Washington was not sincere in relation to the nuclear agreement with Iran," Erdogan said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US is withdrawing from the agreement with Iran on the nuclear program reached by the "six" international mediators (Russia, the US, Britain, China, France, and Germany) in 2015. The head of the White House also announced the restoration of all sanctions, which were suspended as a result of the deal.

