US Secretary of State congratulates Azerbaijan on Republic Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Republic Day.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Republic Day and mark the 1918 establishment of the first democratic government in the Muslim world,” Blinken said.

He noted that the US values the thirty years of partnership with Azerbaijan on economic, energy, and security cooperation.

“We recognize Azerbaijan’s significant contributions to European energy diversification through the Southern Gas Corridor. Strong institutions and processes that respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, rule of law, transparency, and accountability, are vital to us achieving our shared goals and building stronger and deeper ties,” the Secretary of State said.

“The United States also values the connections fostered between thousands of Azerbaijani and American citizens through people-to-people exchanges, as well as through our Embassies’ public outreach,” Blinken added.

News.Az