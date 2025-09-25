US Secretary of State speaks on Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the significance of President Donald Trump’s achievement in putting Armenia and Azerbaijan on the path to sustainable peace, News.Az reports.

This was stated in a press release by the US State Department regarding the Transatlantic Dinner hosted by Rubio.

The Secretary underscored the importance of transatlantic partnership for preserving peace and ensuring prosperity, NATO member states’ historic commitment to increasing defense spending to strengthen deterrence, and the need to continue diplomatic cooperation to bring an end to the Russia–Ukraine war.

Rubio also stressed the importance of countering China’s “malign influence.”

He further highlighted that achieving stability in the Middle East requires joint cooperation, including ensuring that Iran never develops or acquires nuclear weapons, while again pointing to the US President’s accomplishment in guiding Armenia and Azerbaijan toward lasting peace.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the 2025 Transatlantic Dinner with the participation of EU and NATO foreign ministers, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, and the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

News.Az