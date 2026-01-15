+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. officials informed Reuters on Thursday that the United States had seized another tanker linked to Venezuela, just before a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The seizure marks the US seizes Venezuela tanker before Trump-Machado talks.sixth vessel targeted since mid-December that was either carrying Venezuelan oil or had done so in the past. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the seizure took place in the Caribbean, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The U.S. military's Southern Command confirmed the pre-dawn operation, saying U.S. forces apprehended Motor/Tanker Veronica "without incident." It said the Veronica was "operating in defiance of President Trump's established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

"The only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," Southern Command said in a statement.

Guyana-flagged Aframax tanker Veronica departed empty from Venezuelan waters in early January, according to shipping documents from state company PDVSA and monitoring service TankerTrackers.com.

