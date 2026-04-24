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Trump-machado Talks
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the country will not “surrender” amid ongoing diplomatic engagement with the United States, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump about progress in negotiations and a paused military plan.19 May 2026-10:27
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Washington has intensified pressure on Tehran as the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continues without a breakthrough, while regional violence and energy disruptions escalate across the Middle East. The war, which began after major strikes on Iran starting February 28, has pushed oil prices higher and created a growing geopolitical deadlock.18 May 2026-11:28
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The latest high level talks between the United States and China in Beijing have drawn significant global attention after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that Washington’s strict chip export controls against China were not discussed in depth during bilateral meetings between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.15 May 2026-06:56
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The European Union must realise that it will be difficult to “survive” if it does not speak with one voice, according to Green MEP Michael Bloss, who warned that internal divisions could weaken the bloc’s position in global affairs.14 May 2026-12:23
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A meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States has begun in Beijing, China’s central television reported.14 May 2026-07:24
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The United States rejected Iran’s latest peace proposal because it was not a “letter of surrender”, a senior Iranian diplomat has said, alleging that Washington seeks to impose its will through intimidation and pressure rather than genuine diplomacy.13 May 2026-11:47
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US President Donald Trump is set to begin his visit to China on Wednesday, 13 May. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the visit will last until 15 May, with key talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for 14–15 May. The official programme includes a welcoming ceremony, bilateral meetings, a visit to the Temple of Heaven, and a state banquet.12 May 2026-14:23
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Trump says US-Iran talks are “very good” as Tehran reviews peace proposal amid regional tensions. United States President Donald Trump has said that talks with Iran have been “very good” and suggested that a deal to end the conflict could be close, as Tehran continues to review a US peace proposal delivered through mediator Pakistan.07 May 2026-13:00
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Trump cancels Pakistan-based Iran talks, demanding direct contact
President Donald Trump has abruptly halted a planned diplomatic mission to Islamabad, where envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were set to meet with Iranian representatives.26 Apr 2026-14:54
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US President Donald Trump has said Iran is preparing a proposal aimed at meeting American demands, as both sides move towards renewed talks expected to take place in Pakistan.24 Apr 2026-23:09
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