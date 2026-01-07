US seizing Venezuela-linked, Russian-flagged oil tanker

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States launched an operation Wednesday to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the Atlantic, two U.S. officials said, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The ship has been secured, according to one of the U.S. officials, and the Department of Homeland Security is leading the operation with the support from the U.S. military.

The vessel, which changed its name from the Bella 1 to the Marinera, was initially pursued by the U.S. Coast Guard off Venezuela last month.

It was one of a number of sanctioned oil tankers operating near Venezuela that have recently changed their flags to Russia.

The U.S. seized two oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela last month as part of its blockade of sanctioned oil shipments to and from the country. Trump said Tuesday that Venezuela would hand over 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the U.S., as its vast reserves emerged as a key pillar of his plans — and a point of tension with Russia and China.

News.Az