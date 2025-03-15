US Senate passes spending bill to avoid government shutdown

The U.S. Senate on Friday passed a stopgap spending bill, averting a partial government shutdown, after Democrats backed down in a standoff driven by anger over President Donald Trump's campaign to slash the federal workforce.

The Senate voted 54-46 to pass the bill and send it to Trump for signing into law, after fending off four amendments.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives earlier this week passed the measure, which largely leaves spending steady at about $6.75 trillion in the fiscal year that ends September 30.

Democrats had expressed anger over the bill, which will cut spending by about $7 billion and which they said does nothing to stop Trump's campaign to halt congressionally mandated spending and slash tens of thousands of jobs.