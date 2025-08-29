U.S. Senator arrives in Taiwan for security talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a leading advocate for Taiwan in Congress, arrived in Taipei on Friday to discuss security as China intensifies its military pressure on the island.

Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, is accompanied by Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska, also a member of the Armed Services Committee. The delegation is set to meet Taiwan President Lai Ching-te later in the day, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking at Taipei’s Songshan Airport, Wicker emphasized Washington’s long-standing commitment to Taiwan’s defense.

“We’re here to talk to our friends and allies in Taiwan about enhancing worldwide peace — the kind of peace through strength that Ronald Reagan talked about,” he said.

He added that Taiwan’s determination to live in a free society was “a symbol of hope for the world.”

The visit comes just days before Beijing holds a massive military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expected among the guests.

The U.S. Senate will soon debate the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a nearly $1 trillion bill that sets Pentagon policy. Wicker noted that the legislation would include new provisions supporting Taiwan, though he did not provide details.

The United States, despite lacking formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, remains its most important international partner and arms supplier.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has repeatedly condemned U.S. lawmakers’ visits. Last month, Beijing urged Wicker and others to cancel their trip. Over the past five years, China has expanded military drills near Taiwan, and it has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

The visit also comes amid concerns in Washington that President Donald Trump is prioritizing trade negotiations with China over security issues. U.S. officials, however, insist Trump remains committed to Asia-Pacific stability while maintaining a working relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

News.Az