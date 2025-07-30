US Senator Bernie Sanders to push votes to block arms sales to Israel

US Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Tuesday that he will force immediate Senate votes aimed at blocking offensive arms sales to Israel, responding to the escalating civilian deaths and famine in the Gaza Strip.

“U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars in support of the racist, extremist Netanyahu government. Enough is enough,” Sanders said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on two resolutions: one to block a $675.7 million arms package to Israel, and another to prohibit the sale of tens of thousands of fully automatic assault rifles.

Sanders criticized continued US financial and military support for Israel, which he said has killed over 60,000 Palestinians—including many women and children—since October 2023. He also condemned Israel for blocking humanitarian aid and causing a widespread famine, effectively starving the people of Gaza.

“The time is long overdue for Congress to use the leverage we have—tens of billions in arms and military aid—to demand that Israel end these atrocities,” Sanders added.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has maintained an offensive in Gaza, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire. The conflict has devastated the enclave, leading to massive loss of life and destruction.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.

Israel is also currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in Gaza.

News.Az