US State Department appoints new special representative for the South Caucasus

The US State Department has appointed a new special representative for the South Caucasus, State Secretary Anthony Blinken wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Today, I am announcing the appointment of Louis L. Bono as our new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. His efforts will further our work on the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus," he said.

