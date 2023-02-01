Yandex metrika counter

US State Department appoints new special representative for the South Caucasus

  • World
  • Share
US State Department appoints new special representative for the South Caucasus

The US State Department has appointed a new special representative for the South Caucasus,  State Secretary Anthony Blinken wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Today, I am announcing the appointment of Louis L. Bono as our new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. His efforts will further our work on the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus," he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      