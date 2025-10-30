US strike kills four on alleged drug vessel in Pacific - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States said its forces killed four men in a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the latest in a series of controversial maritime attacks.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the strike targeted a vessel “operated by a designated terrorist organization,” claiming it was involved in narcotics trafficking. The White House offered no evidence to support the claim, and none of the victims have been identified, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attack followed three earlier U.S. strikes this week that killed 14 people, bringing the death toll in Washington’s two-month campaign against suspected narco-traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific to at least 61.

The Trump administration has described the operations as part of a national security campaign, arguing that drug smugglers are “unlawful combatants.”

However, critics and UN officials have warned the actions could constitute extrajudicial killings and violate international law.

News.Az