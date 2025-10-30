Trump greenlights S. Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarine

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has granted approval for South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine, which will be constructed at shipyards in Philadelphia.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account a day after his summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, held during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed on the need for Seoul to secure fuel for nuclear-powered submarines.

"I have given them approval to build a nuclear powered submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered submarines that they have now," Trump wrote.

He added that the decision reflects the strength of the U.S.–South Korea military alliance, which he described as “stronger than ever before.” Trump called his visit “a great trip, with a great president of South Korea.”

In a follow-up post, Trump said the submarine will be built at the Philadelphia shipyards in Pennsylvania.

Trump arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a two-day trip and is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday amid rising tensions in the U.S.–China trade war.

The Philadelphia shipyards, which were bought by South Korea's Hanwha Group, have became a symbol of South Korea-U.S. cooperation in shipbuilding, with Seoul committing to help revive U.S. shipbuilding as part of the countries' recent trade deal.

"Shipbuilding in our country will soon be making a big comeback," Trump said on the social media account.

South Korea's nuclear fuel processing is regulated under a nuclear energy pact with Washington, which currently allows Seoul to enrich uranium below 20 percent with U.S. consent. South Korea needs a nod from the U.S. to secure enriched uranium fuel suitable for powering a submarine.

News.Az