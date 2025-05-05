US strikes Houthi weapons depots in Sanaa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US military carried out a series of strikes on targets located in Sanaa, which was captured by the Houthis from the rebel movement "Ansar Allah".

According to his sources, the US carried out at least three air strikes on warehouses used by the Houthis to store weapons in the As-Sawad area in southern Sanaa, News.Az informs via Al Arabia TV Channel.

Let us recall that on March 15, the United States, on orders from President Donald Trump, began launching massive strikes against Houthi targets, which control about a third of Yemen’s territory.

US Central Command said the operation was aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, Ansar Allah launched a series of attacks on the aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea.

News.Az