U.S. supports Azerbaijan's ability to stop WMD and drug smugglers

Chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy Guevara met with Dr. Jacqueline Kellon, who visited Azerbaijan, said the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Dr. Kellon is director of the Export Controls and Related Border Security (EXBS) Program in the State Department's Office of Export Control and Cooperation for International Security and Nuclear Nonproliferation.

The embassy informed that the US is a partner with Azerbaijan on border and maritime security in the Caspian Sea.

"We continue to support Azerbaijan's ability to prevent weapons of mass destruction and drug smugglers," the statement said.

