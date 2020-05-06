U.S. supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty: MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told News.Az.

She made the remarks while commenting on Armenian media reports about the alleged adoption by the Senate of the State of Minnesota of a resolution on the “recognition” of the so-called regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson noted that this paper, presented as a resolution of the Senate of the State of Minnesota, signed by Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, the Secretary of the Senate, and Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Administration and Rules, is a personal statement of the Senator and of a symbolic nature.

“The adoption of such a paper, which can be declared by any member of the Senate, does not require a vote, that is, it was not adopted by the State of Minnesota as an official resolution. As you can see, this paper, presented as an alleged “recognition” by the Minnesota Senate of the so-called regime in the occupied territories, is actually a symbolic “document”, signed by the senator, not reviewed and voted on by the Senate,” she added.

Abdullayeva emphasized that the recognition of any entity as a “state” is beyond the powers of the Minnesota state's legislative authority.

“As for the U.S. position at the federal level, it is clear that the U.S. supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders,” the spokesperson added.

