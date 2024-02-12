US supports continued dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US supports continued dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on February 12, News.azreports.

"We do, obviously, support continued dialogue around that issue. We believe it is the best way to reach a sustainable solution and we will continue to pursue it," he said.

Earlier in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry later said the place and date of the next meeting between the foreign ministers haven't been agreed upon yet.

News.Az