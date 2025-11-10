US, Syrian presidents hold "constructive" talks on Syria's unity, reconstruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria's foreign minister stated on Monday that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had a "constructive" meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington after months of intensive preparations.

On US social media company X, Asaad al-Shaibani said the talks covered “the subject of Syria in all its aspects,” stressing support for Syria’s unity, reconstruction, and the removal of obstacles to its recovery, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He added that “the Syrian people always deserve a better future.”

Sharaa departed the White House Monday after nearly two hours of talks with US President Donald Trump and senior officials.

The visit was the first by a Syrian leader to the White House since the nation gained independence nearly 80 years ago.

