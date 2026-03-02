+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. appeals court on Monday returned the lawsuits that led ​to most of President Donald Trump's tariffs being struck ‌down to the U.S. Court of International Trade, which could determine the process for refunding more than $130 billion to importers.

The ​U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ​issued a one-page order granting the motion by ⁠importers to send the case back to the trade ​court, where it originated in early 2025. The motion was ​opposed by the Trump administration, which said it wanted the case delayed for up to four months to give it time ​to consider its options, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Supreme Court struck down tariffs on ​February 20 that Trump imposed under an economic emergency law. More ‌than ⁠300,000 importers paid those tariffs, but the Supreme Court did not provide any guidance on how the government should refund that money, and Trump said the process ​could lead to ​five years ⁠of litigation.

Around 2,000 importers have sued for refunds, many of them large multinational companies ​like FedEx (FDX.N), opens new tab. Smaller importers are hoping customs ​officials will ⁠adopt a simple and low-cost process for obtaining refunds.

The importers have already asked the trade court, once the case ⁠is ​back in its jurisdiction, to ​order the government to begin taking steps to create a refund process.

