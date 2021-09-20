US to drop travel ban for vaccinated international travelers starting in early November

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States announced a new international air travel system Monday, opening travel for all vaccinated foreign nationals in early November, including those currently impacted by the U.S. travel ban.

"This vaccination requirement deploys the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the virus," said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

Travelers will need to show proof of full vaccination prior to boarding U.S.-bound planes. A COVID-19 test will also continue to be required within three days of departure and proof of negative results must be shown. Enhanced contact tracing and masking will also be required, but there will be no quarantine mandate.

The U.S. ban on nonessential travel has been in place since early 2020, starting with China and expanding to visitors from, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the 29 regions in the European Schengen region, Iran, Brazil, South Africa and India.

(c) USA Today

News.Az

News.Az