U.S. to end key military aid program for Europe, Lithuania says

The U.S. Department of Defense has notified European allies that funding under Section 333, a military support program, will be cut to zero starting next fiscal year, a Lithuanian defense official confirmed Friday.

The move has raised alarm in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia, which rely heavily on U.S. security assistance as front-line states near Russia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We are in talks with the U.S. administration on which support will continue and which will be postponed,” said Vaidotas Urbelis, policy director at Lithuania’s Defence Ministry.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Washington plans to phase out some security aid for Europe, prompting concerns about the region’s defense posture amid ongoing tensions with Moscow.

