US to give out 500 million tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the US, President Joe Biden will speak about the threat posed by the Omicron variant in a speech to the nation later on Tuesday, BBC reports.

Biden will announce military support for the health system and tell Americans that some 500 million free rapid tests will be made available to the public.

The tests are not expected to be available until January, according to senior health officials who briefed reporters.

The speech comes as Omicron drives a rise in cases in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday that Omicron is now the dominant strain nationally - accounting for about 73% of all new infections last week.

News.Az

News.Az