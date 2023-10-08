US to send additional military aid to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden ordered additional military aid to Israel, the White House said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"This morning, the White House National Security Team briefed the President and Vice President on the situation in Israel. The President decided to send additional aid to Israel in connection with the Hamas attacks," the statement says.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel yesterday. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

News.Az