US tourism faces sharp decline in 2025, set to lose $12.5 billion

But now, she says, a shift in people’s views is turning cracks in the American travel economy into chasms. According to international arrivals data from the US Department of Commerce, travelers are already shifting their behavior as a result of the current administration’s “America First” rhetoric and policy. “What we are seeing now is a sentiment shift that’s really very sad,” Simpson says. “Legislators need not confuse the tourism sector with issues around illegal immigration. A sophisticated system can balance both without turning [the country] into an island that no one wants to visit.”

The issues the industry faces have been years in the making. The problems began in the Biden era as a result of Covid-era travel requirements that lingered longer than they did in most other nations. Then the soaring dollar started pricing people out. “The Japanese used to visit the US a lot, but the strong dollar made it quite an expensive place,” Simpson says. “Same with Europeans.”

In March 2025, the most recent month for which data is available, arrivals were significantly down for all of the US’s most robust visitor populations. UK arrivals were down 15% year-over-year; Germans were down 28%; South Korean trips declined by 15%; and other key source markets, including Spain, Ireland and the Dominican Republic, were down between 24% and 33%.

The effects won’t be felt evenly across the US, with the $12.5 billion deficit disproportionately affecting major US gateways as well as tourism areas along the Canadian border.

Take New York City and the broader Empire State as an example. On May 8, the city’s tourism agency reversed course on its positive outlook for 2025—the year it expected to finally rebound fully from the impact of the pandemic—to forecast that it would receive 400,000 fewer tourists and $4 billion less in tourism spending than it did in 2024.

The latest projections for New York, accounting for a total of 64 million tourists this year, include estimates that 400,000 more domestic tourists—but 800,000 fewer international visitors—will visit the five boroughs. Tourists from abroad tend to stay longer and spend more, and in 2024 they represented half of the $51 billion that the city netted via tourism.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, this slump extends to regions upstate. Some 66% of businesses in New York’s “north country,” which juts out toward Ottawa and Montreal, have already felt a “significant decrease” in Canadian bookings for 2025. In an April 29 press release, Hochul attributed that figure to President Donald Trump’s “51st state” rhetoric and the impact of tariffs. Among those north country businesses, 26% have already adjusted staffing in response to the declines.

The damage is profound. WTTC now forecasts that it will take until at least 2030 for US tourism to recover to pre-Covid levels. And that’s if things don’t get worse before they get better. People in the industry, she says, have taken note of proposed legislation that would raise the cost of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which is required of all travelers who plan to come to the US from countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program. It is currently $21 per traveler but could rise to $40 if the legislation is adopted.