US Treasury secretary reiterates that China should not support Russia's war or help Moscow evade sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the Biden administration's warning to China to not provide material support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine or for any of Moscow's efforts to evade sanctions, News.az reports citing CNN.

"We have made clear that providing material support to Russia or assistance with any type of systemic sanctions evasion would be a very serious concern to us. And we will certainly continue to make clear to the Chinese government and to companies and banks in their jurisdiction about what the rules are regarding our sanctions and the serious consequences they would face for violating them,” Yellen said during a press conference as the G20 finance leaders gather in India on Thursday.

Yellen would not comment on the intelligence the US has on the matter. “I really don’t want to characterize US intelligence with respect to sanctions violations.”

Yellen's remarks came on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that relations between his country and China are “reaching new milestones” as Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, wrapped up a visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

