US, UK enforce amendment to 1958 atomic energy cooperation pact

On November 14, the United States and the United Kingdom officially implemented an amendment to the 1958 Agreement for Cooperation on the Uses of Atomic Energy for Mutual Defense Purposes.

This Agreement allows our two nations to exchange equipment as well as classified and controlled unclassified information for defense purposes. It is the most comprehensive such agreement that the United States has with any country, the US Department of State said in a statement, News.Az reports.Today’s amendment will make the Agreement enduring in its entirety, thus continuing our longstanding cooperation and enhancing U.S. and UK technical capabilities to meet current and future threats.The amendment also reflects the strength and durability of the U.S.-UK cooperation on these issues, as well as the special relationship between the United States and the UK, which spans the full range of foreign and security policy priorities.The Agreement, including its amendments, and our cooperation are fully consistent with the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

