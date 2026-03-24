Thailand's auto production grows 3.43 pct in February

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Thailand's auto production continued to expand in February, driven by a higher output of pickup trucks for the domestic market and export-oriented passenger cars, data from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) showed on Tuesday.

Automakers produced 117,952 vehicles in Thailand last month, up 3.43 percent from a year earlier, according to the FTI, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The increase was mainly attributed to a 53.70 percent year-on-year surge in pure-electric passenger vehicles as local manufacturing, supported by the government's incentives, gathered steam, said FTI Automotive Industry Club spokesperson Surapong Paisitpattanapong.

For the first two months of 2026, auto production gained 6.87 percent over the previous year to 236,338 units, Surapong told a news conference.

Domestic auto sales slipped 2.17 percent year-on-year to 48,242 units in February, owing in part to a slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries after the previous incentive program expired, Surapong said.

The Southeast Asian country's finished car exports edged down 0.05 percent from the year before to 81,195 units in February, buoyed by a notable rise in hybrid EVs amid a decline in pickup passenger vehicle shipments, he noted.

News.Az