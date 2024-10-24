US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen

US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and the United Kingdom have conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen’s Hodeida.

The coalition forces executed at least two strikes near Hodeida airport, which has been non-operational since 2015 but may serve as a military facility for the Houthis, News.Az reports, citing Al Masirah TV channel. Amid escalating tensions following the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Gaza, the Houthis threatened to strike Israeli territory and blocked vessels linked to Israel from traversing the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait until military actions against Hamas ceased. Since mid-November, the Houthis have reportedly attacked numerous civilian ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.In light of these developments, US authorities announced the formation of an international coalition and the launch of an operation dubbed Prosperity Guardian, aimed at ensuring safe navigation and the protection of vessels in the Red Sea. This has led to ongoing strikes by the US and UK on Houthi positions in Yemen.

News.Az