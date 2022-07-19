US, Ukrainian defense chiefs hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Defense Minister Viktor Reznikov discussed with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format in a phone call, News.Az reports.

“I discussed with our great friend Lloyd J. Austin III the upcoming meeting within the framework of Ramstein: we agreed on the agenda, shared information on the control of arms arriving to Ukraine etc. Also, Secretary of Defense has some very good news, but details will come a little later,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

The fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format is expected to be held online on Wednesday.

News.Az