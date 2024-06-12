US urges Azerbaijan and Armenia to conclude peace agreement soon - James O'Brien

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States urges Azerbaijan and Armenia to finalize a peace agreement in the coming weeks and months, US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien, who is on a visit to Yerevan, told local media, News.az reports.

According to him, Washington supports the legitimate desire of the peoples of the region to conclude a long-term peace agreement."In our view, there is an opportunity, which comes along every few generations, to create a trade corridor from Central Asia to the Mediterranean Sea. This is only possible if there is peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This will create new lines of industry along the corridor. This can happen now. In a few years, it may not be as important as it is now... So now is the time to do it," O'Brien said.

News.Az