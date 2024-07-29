US urges it citizens to leave Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Beirut urged American citizens in Lebanon on Monday to prepare crisis plans and depart the country amid fears of an Israeli attack.

Tension has escalated between Hezbollah and Israel following a missile attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday.While Israel blamed Hezbollah for the attack, which killed 12 people and injured 40 others, the Lebanese group has denied any responsibility.“We recommend US citizens develop a crisis plan of action and leave before a crisis begins,” US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, Rena Bitter, said in video message.Bitter said that in case commercial air not be available, “individuals already in Lebanon should be prepared to shelter in place for long periods of time.”According to Israel’s Army Radio, the military formulated scenarios for a potential attack on Hezbollah and placed them on the table for political-level discussions to assess the situation.On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hezbollah will "pay a heavy price" for the attack.Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

News.Az