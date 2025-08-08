US Vice President JD Vance begins UK visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has arrived in the United Kingdom for a working visit marked by heightened transatlantic tensions and political scrutiny. Vance’s trip begins with a meeting on Friday with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, with discussions expected to cover pressing issues such as the crises in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as trade relations.

Despite their past sharp differences—Vance once controversially described Britain’s Labour Party as “maybe” the first “truly Islamist” party with nuclear weapons, and Lammy previously labeled President Trump a “far right extremist”—the two leaders have developed a surprisingly warm friendship, bonding over shared personal experiences and faith, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vance is traveling with his wife, Usha, and their three children, and their itinerary includes stays at Lammy’s Chevening residence and the scenic Cotswolds, along with visits to cultural sites and meetings with U.S. troops stationed in the UK.

The visit follows closely on the heels of President Donald Trump’s private trip to Scotland and precedes his upcoming full state visit to the UK in September—a historic second state visit by a British monarch for a sitting U.S. president.

While Vance’s America First foreign policy and blunt rhetoric have sparked controversy and protests, including disruptions to his earlier Vermont vacation, British officials appear to prefer a pragmatic approach. Analysts suggest the UK aims to maintain stable relations with the Trump administration without escalating conflict over disagreements.

A coalition of trade unions, pro-Palestinian groups, and climate activists have already signaled plans to protest during Vance’s visit, reflecting the contentious nature of some US policies.

As transatlantic relations face complex challenges, Vance’s UK visit underscores ongoing efforts to manage differences while seeking cooperation on global issues.

News.Az