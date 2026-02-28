US vows to continue large-scale air and sea strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. official informed Al Jazeera that the country will persist in carrying out "extensive" strikes from both air and sea against Iran.

The US-Israeli attacks aim to dismantle the Iranian security apparatus and are currently limited to targets inside Iran, the official said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They confirmed that the US Air Force was participating in the strikes and that it was coordinating with the Israeli military.

News.Az