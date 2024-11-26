US wants to create chaos in the CIS: FSB
Global Times
Washington and its allies want to create chaos in the CIS and turn the Commonwealth space into a cheap resource base, said Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB of Russia, News.az reports citing Izvestia.
"The United States and its allies do not disdain the most unsightly methods to realize their geopolitical ambitions. In our case, this is the chaoticization of the Commonwealth and its transformation into a cheap resource base," Bortnikov said at a meeting of heads of security agencies and intelligence services of the CIS countries in Moscow.
