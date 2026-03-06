US war on Iran costs $3.7B in first 100 hours: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first 100 hours of the US war on Iran are reportedly estimated to have cost about $3.7 billion, or roughly $891.4 million per day

With US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicating that the conflict could continue for several weeks, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warned that the Department of War may require additional funding beyond what has already been allocated, News.Az reports.

CSIS noted that the initial phase of an air campaign tends to be more expensive due to the use of advanced and sophisticated weaponry.

However, the cost of munitions is expected to decrease over time as the US military transitions to less expensive weapons.

Despite this, the report stressed that the unplanned costs of the war will still be significant. It added that the Department of War will likely need extra funds at some point, as covering the expenses internally through budget cuts could prove politically and operationally difficult.

