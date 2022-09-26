U.S. warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine
The United States warned on Sunday of "catastrophic consequences" if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, after Russia's foreign minister said regions holding widely-criticised referendums would get full protection if annexed by Moscow, News.az reports citing UNIAN.
Votes were staged for a third day in four eastern Ukrainian regions, aimed at annexing territory Russia has taken by force. The Russian parliament could move to formalise the annexation within days.