U.S. welcomes Azerbaijan's stance on domestic violence

The United States welcomes the statement of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan on the importance of eradicating domestic violence in the country, the U.S. Embassy in Baku said on Thursday.

Millions of women worldwide are victims of domestic violence, said the embassy, adding. “We are deeply saddened by the news that 33 women died in Azerbaijan as a result of this kind of crime in the first half of 2021. We will be glad to cooperate with the government and civil society of Azerbaijan to end domestic violence and other forms of violence against women.”

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan issued a statement on violence against women. Psychological and physical violence against women has been said to remain a serious threat to healthy societies: "Unfortunately, in the first half of this year alone, 33 women died as a result of premeditated murders. The biggest obstacle in fighting violence against women is silence! Do not be silent accomplices in these crimes! If you are faced with cases of violence against women, immediately contact the "961" call center of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan."

