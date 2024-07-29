‘US will be crypto capital of planet,’ Trump tells Bitcoin conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outlined his plan on Saturday to make the United States ‘the crypto capital of the planet’ and the Bitcoin ‘superpower of the world.’

“If crypto is going to define the future, I want it mined, minted and made in the US,” he told the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. “It is not going to be made anywhere else,” News.Az reports citing foreign media."Bitcoin is going to the moon and I want America to be the nation that leads the way," he added.Trump said he is proud to be the first major party nominee in American history to accept donations in Bitcoin and crypto."This is (like) the steel industry 100 years ago," Trump said about Bitcoin. "In 15 years, Bitcoin has become the most valuable asset anywhere in the world, it is already bigger than ExxonMobil," he added, referring to the largest energy company in the US.Trump described his reason for taking the podium at the much-anticipated conference by cryptocurrency enthusiasts in two words -- "America First.""If we don't do it, China and others will do it. So, let's do it first and let's do it right," said Trump. "We cannot let China dominate. I want the US to be first in technology, science, manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI) and space."While Bitcoin mining consumes a lot much energy, according to critics, Trump said the US will be producing more electricity in the future than its own total consumption.Trump noted that around 175 million people are involved in some form of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.He criticized the US administration of Joe Bide for regulations on cryptocurrencies and the industry."In three and a half years, the current administration has waged a war on crypto and Bitcoin like nobody has seen before,” he said. “They target your banks, they choke on your financial services, they block Americans from transferring their money to exchanges, they slander you as criminals.”He also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, who has become the presumptive presidential candidate of Democrats after Biden withdrew from the race."Kamala is worse than Joe. She is a radical left lunatic," said Trump. "She is against crypto."

News.Az