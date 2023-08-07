US will continue to work with Azerbaijan, Armenia to pursue peace agreement - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US will continue to work with Azerbaijan, Armenia to pursue a peace agreement, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on August 7, News.az reports.

"We have been engaged directly with those countries. Special Envoy Bono traveled to the region last week and engaged directly with them. And we believe that despite any comments from other countries, who are not a party to this matter, an agreement remains within reach, and we will continue to work with them to pursue it," he explained.

News.Az