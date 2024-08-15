USA considering providing Ukraine with JASSM Missiles for F-16 Jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration is "open" to supplying long-range cruise missiles for the F-16 to Ukraine, according to Politico , which cites an administration official and two other informed sources.

According to one Biden administration official, no final decision has been made on sending the missile, but the administration is working through “the complicated details now.” Those issues include reviews of the transfer of sensitive technologies, and ensuring Ukraine’s jets can launch the 2,400-pound missile that carries a 1,000-pound warhead.The Pentagon declined to comment on whether it had approved the transfer of the missile.“The debate surrounding the JASSM and the Biden administration’s willingness to explore its transfer makes the missile the latest in a long line of sophisticated weaponry once considered off-limits for transfer to Ukraine,” Politico notes.In addition, the administration official warned that there is plenty of work to do before any missiles actually make their way to Ukraine, including making sure that Kyiv’s existing Soviet-era planes and its freshly delivered F-16s can launch the missile at targets over 230 miles away.“The Pentagon is already working with Ukraine on those technical issues, two of the people said,” the ezine said.

News.Az