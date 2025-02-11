USAID aid packages found among Hezbollah weapons cache in Lebanon - media

Former Israeli soldier Asher Fredman said he found USAID care packages in a Hezbollah arms cache in a village in Lebanon. There were also UNICEF folders at the site of the secret trove. Photo: @fredman_a/X

Humanitarian aid packages marked with USAID were discovered among a weapons cache owned by the terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to a claim made by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier.

“From the American taxpayer to Hezbollah, with love,” said Asher Fredman, a former IDF soldier and currently executive director of the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, a think tank, in Jerusalem, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Asher told The Post that he found sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles and explosives alongside the care packages marked “USAID” while on patrol in an undisclosed village in Lebanon where the Iran-backed Hezbollah had a stronghold.

President Trump is in the process of dismantling USAID, which gives out humanitarian assistance to countries overseas.

He is aided by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who is heading up the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, which is targeting wasteful spending at federal agencies. Last week, the 10,000 strong staff of USAID, most of whom work internationally, was drastically cut to about 300 employees. The agency spent $68 billion in 2023, according to reports. “USAID is driving the radical left crazy, and there is nothing they can do about it because the way in which the money has been spent, so much of it fraudulently, is totally unexplainable,” President Trump posted on his Truth Social account Friday.

