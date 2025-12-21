+ ↺ − 16 px

In further discussions of the peace plan for Ukraine proposed by US leader Donald Trump, Russia will adhere to the agreements reached during the talks in Anchorage.

This was stated by the Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We will adhere to what we agreed on in Anchorage and at other meetings with American representatives," he said in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Kremlin spokesman assured that the Russian side would develop its position and proceed with it, including with the Americans.

