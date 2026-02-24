Utah judge to rule on prosecutors in Charlie Kirk case

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Utah judge is set to decide whether prosecutors should be removed from the trial of Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, after a senior prosecutor’s daughter witnessed the killing.

Defense attorneys argued that the involvement of the 18-year-old witness created a “strong emotional reaction” and a potential conflict of interest, especially after prosecutors quickly sought the death penalty, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chad Grunander, deputy prosecutor, testified that his daughter’s presence did not influence the office’s decision. “We felt there’s simply no conflict here,” he told the Provo court during a February 3 hearing.

The case revolves around the September 10 killing at Utah Valley University, where Robinson allegedly fired a single shot from a rooftop, striking Kirk during a campus debate. Kirk, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, was known for mobilizing young voters in the 2024 election.

Robinson, 22, who was studying to be an electrician, faces charges of aggravated murder, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. His plea will be entered after a preliminary hearing, tentatively scheduled for mid-May.

The court has not yet addressed who would take over the prosecution if Grunander’s team is disqualified, though the defense has requested input from the Utah state attorney general’s office.

