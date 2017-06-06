Uzbek delegation visits Azerbaijan Prosecutor General`s Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan`s Ombudsman Ulugbek Mukhammadiev and deputy Prosecutor General Islomjon Ergashkhojayev have met with Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov on the sidelines of the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of ECO Member States in Baku.

Garalov highlighted the role of national leaders Heydar Aliyev and Islam Karimov in the development of bilateral relations between the two nations, AzerTag reports.

He provided an insight into the creation of relevant legislative base and improvement of the activity of prosecutor bodies in Azerbaijan as part of court and legislative reforms by President Ilham Aliyev.

The Prosecutor General also drew the Uzbek delegation`s attention to ASAN Xidmet service, saying it allowed to minimize contacts between citizens and government officials.

They exchanged views on prospects for Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan legal cooperation.

News.Az

