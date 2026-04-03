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Iran threatens strikes on regional ICT companies - VIDEO

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Iran threatens strikes on regional ICT companies - VIDEO
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Iran’s military has warned that it could target telecom companies in the Middle East with American shareholders if the US proceeds with threats against Iranian power plants.

Press TV shared a clip of army spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari issuing the warning, News.Az reports.

"Nothing is hidden from our sight. All ICT companies in the region will be considered legitimate targets for us," the spokesperson stated.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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