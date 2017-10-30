Uzbek prime minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov is arriving in Azerbaijan today.

Gazeta.uz reports with reference to the press-service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country that the program of the visit includes participation in the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

It should be noted that the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey, as well as the Prime Minister of Georgia, are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

News.Az

