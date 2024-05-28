Uzbekistan, Russia to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan and Russia have agreed to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion, the Uzbek presidential press service said on Monday.

The new goal on trade turnover was announced during the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Russia Regional Council, which was chaired Monday by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin."Such cooperation outlines itself by high effectiveness and contributes to the expansion of the long-term partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia," the press service said.Putin arrived Sunday in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on a visit to the country at the invitation of Mirziyoyev.

