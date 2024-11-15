Uzbekistan and Germany collaborate on green industrialization with €3 million funding

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 13, during the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance entered into an agreement with the German International Cooperation Society (GIZ). The memorandum outlines the securing of additional funding for a project designed to assist the private sector in advancing green industrialization, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

As part of the initiative, Germany has allocated €9 million to help Uzbekistan’s private sector transition to a green economy. The project is designed to assist the Uzbek government in implementing economic reforms and fostering sustainable economic development, focusing on enhancing the capacity of both the public and private sectors to adopt green industrialization practices.The initiative will also provide technical expertise in measuring and certifying greenhouse gas emissions, supporting Uzbekistan’s participation in international carbon trading mechanisms, and aligning with the European Union’s Cross-Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Additionally, it aims to promote resource-saving and sustainable production by encouraging the private sector to adopt green technologies, including circular economy practices and green industrial park models.To further bolster the project, a €3 million grant was approved during the conference. This funding will complement the ongoing initiative, titled “Support to the Private Sector and Advice on Economic Policy in Uzbekistan.”

