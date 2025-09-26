Uzbekistan and Russia sign deals for first nuclear plant

Uzbekistan and Russia sign deals for first nuclear plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

During World Nuclear Week in Moscow, Uzbekistan and Russia signed two pivotal agreements, marking significant progress toward the construction of Uzbekistan’s first nuclear power plant (NPP).

The first agreement, a Supplementary Agreement on Implementation Terms, expands on a prior June 20, 2025 accord between Rosatom Energy Projects JSC and Uzbekistan’s State Enterprise “Directorate for NPP Construction.” It defines the integrated NPP’s layout, combining both large-scale and small modular reactors: two Generation III+ VVER‑1000 units and two compact RITM‑200N reactors, News.Az reports citing Uzbek media.

The second agreement-the Agreement on Nuclear Fuel Supply Terms-establishes the contractual framework for supplying fuel, installation systems, control equipment, and related components for both types of reactors, signed by the same Rosatom and Uzbek partners.

Uzatom Director Azim Akhmedkhadjayev characterized the project (to be located in the Jizzakh region) as transformational:

“This is a groundbreaking energy initiative not only for Uzbekistan but for the entire Central Asian region. We are pioneering a future‑oriented solution that integrates cutting-edge small modular reactor technology with the proven reliability of large-scale nuclear systems.”

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachyov described the agreements as ushering in a new chapter of Russo‑Uzbek cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy:

“Uzbekistan will become the first country in the world to operate both a modern small modular nuclear plant and a large-scale station on the same site.”

The dual-plant model is expected to significantly enhance Uzbekistan’s energy capacity, supporting a diversified, sustainable, and technologically advanced energy landscape for the future.

News.Az